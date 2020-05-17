May 17, 2020, 9:01 AM
Iran to continue selling oil: Spox

Tehran, May 17, IRNA – Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Saturday that trade between Iran and Venezuela, as two independent countries in the world, does not concern anyone in the world, adding that Iran will not sit idly by and it will sell its oil.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of directors and heads of public relations at the Central Headquarters for Combating Commodity and Currency Smuggling, he added, "Iran and Venezuela are two independent states and governments. In addition to the  entire world, we also have commercial exchanges with Venezuela."

The government spokesman also referred to some rumors in recent weeks about trade exchanges between Tehran and Caracas, saying that Iran is selling goods to Venezuela and buys goods from it, which is none of anybody's business in the world.

