Boom of Zionism market during Trump era; Trade based on occupation

The US government recently recognized Quds as the capital of Israel and unveiled the controversial plan of deal of century, and these supports encouraged the regime to expand its occupation more than before.

Trump's presidency should be considered an important chapter in the 72-year history of the Israeli occupation. The era of Washington's full ignorance of the international law and UN resolutions in support of an ally which still longs for the realization of a long-held dream; A dream that took the course of occupation just from the beginning in order to be realized.

In his second year in office, Trump in a symbolic move transferred the US capital from Tel Aviv to Quds on May 14, 2018. The decision was clearly running counter to UN Security Council Resolution 478, which bans all member states from setting up diplomatic mission in the occupied Quds.

Following Washington's move, few countries announced that they would move their embassies to Quds, but many countries, including Britain, France, Germany and Japan, declared that based on the UN resolutions, they would not follow Washington.

In March 2019, Trump signed a decree in violation of international law, under which the US recognized the Zionist regime's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights. The decision was immediately met with a strong reaction from the international community as well as regional and global organizations.

The Zionist regime occupied the Golan Heights during the six-day war with Arabs in 1967 and in 1981, the Knesset (parliament of the Zionist regime) declared Golan as part of Israel.

In 1981, UN Security Council Resolution 497 explicitly rejected the Zionist regime's sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights and called on Tel Aviv to cancel the Golan Heights Law.

Certainly, Trump administration's most controversial move on the Palestinian issue was the so-called deal of century. It is a unilateral plan that Jared Kouchner, Trump's Jewish son-in-law, was one of its main designers.

The deal of the century which was to be unveiled several times was delayed each time due to the failure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the formation of the cabinet and rerun of the regime's parliamentary elections.

Finally, on January 28, 2020, Trump attended the White House along with Benjamin Netanyahu, unveiling deal of century, declaring Quds as the unified capital of the Zionist regime, and proposing the establishment of the Palestinian capital in one of villages near the occupied Quds.

The plan also annexes Zionist settlements in the West Bank and other parts of the region to the occupied territories, depriving refugees of the right to return to their homeland and emphasizing their permanent residence in countries such as Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.

The anti-Palestinian deal of the century has so far drawn strong opposition from Arab and Islamic countries as well as regional and global organizations, European Union and many other countries.

Israel has so far ignored protests over the continued illegal construction of settlements in Quds and the West Bank, using US veto power.

According to AFP, more than 400,000 people now live in the West Bank settlements and 200,000 in the settlements built in the occupied Quds.

During the Six-Day War in 1967 with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, the Zionist regime captured parts of Eastern Quds and the West Bank and immediately began building settlements in these areas.

UN Security Council Resolution 1234 approved on December 23, 2016, emphasizes that the Zionist regime must immediately end its settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territories.

However, the Zionist regime, with the support of the Trump administration and use of its veto in the UN Security Council, has repeatedly neglected requests from various parties, including the European Union, to end its expansionism and crimes against the Palestinian people.

Now, we have to wait for the 2020 presidential election and see if Trump will once again take power as the US president and whether Washington's full support for the Israeli regime will continue, or with the election of another president, the US' continued support of its longtime ally will take a different path from that of the past three years.

