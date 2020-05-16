Iran underlines military, defense cooperation with Iraq

He also congratulated Enad on his appointment as Iraq's new defense minister, voicing Iran's readiness for promoting relations with the friendly and brotherly Iraq, especially in the field of military- defense.

Iraqi defense minister, for his part, highlighted Iran's role in fighting terrorism and appreciated its efforts in fighting Daesh.

During the meeting, both officials also discussed ways of strengthening the Russia–Syria–Iran–Iraq Quadrilateral Center for Exchanging Information and Security Cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

It was formed following an agreement reached at the end of September 2015 between Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Syria to "help and cooperate in collecting information about the terrorist Daesh group" with a view to combatting the advances of the group.

