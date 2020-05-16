300 trucks carrying India's wheat aid package from Chabahar to Afghanistan

Jalaleddin Qaderi said the new series of India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan - 75,000 tons of wheat – docked in Chabahar.

The 435 twenty-feet containers holding 10,000 tons of wheat were delivered by the ship 'Kashan' from India, as the second part of Indian aid package to Afghanistan.

Qaderi said since the very early moments unloading the consignment has been in progress, and added that on average 90 trucks a day take the wheat to Afghanistan.

On May 13, Ports and Maritime authority of Sistan and Balouchestan Behrouz Aqaee told IRNA that the first part of the package which consisted of 203 containers holding 5,000 tons of wheat was transferred to Afghanistan 12 days after it arrived in Chabahar port.

He also said that the aid will be transported to Herat, Kandahar, Baghlan, Kabul and Balkh provinces of Afghanistan through Milak-Zaranj cross on the border between Iran and Afghanistan.

