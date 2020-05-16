Iran treats foreign nationals infected with coronavirus free of charge

Mehdi Mahmoudi said that the policy of Iran is preventing any kind of discrimination toward foreign nationals residing in Iran.

Mahmoudi said the policy of free treatment for foreigners is the result of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus and orders by President Hassan Rouhani.

He said that free masks and equipment have been handed out to Afghan nationals free of charge since mid-February when the coronavirus epidemic started.

Mahmoudi said in this period 6,000 foreign families have been provided with free masks, protective goggles, gloves, special gowns, medical equipment, soap, hand gel, and even cash as a help to their livelihood.

Effective humanitarian helps of Iran to Afghan people have several times been appreciated by Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan and Afghan governors of the provinces that share common border with Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish