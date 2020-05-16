Iranian movies to compete in Zurich

Some of the parts of the festival have been cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following features are to be shown in the event: Qasr-e Shirin by Reza Mirkarimi, Beloved by Yasser Talebi, Belief by Parnia Kazemipour, I want to Dance by Bahman Farmanara, Pilot by Ebrahim Ebrahimian, Yalda by Masoud Bakhshi, Once a Woman by Jalil Akbari-Sehat, Dance with Me by Soroush Sehat, Hava, Maryam, Ayesha by Sahraa Karimi, Cypress Under Water by Mohammad Ali Bashe Ahangar, and the documentary Home by Afsaneh Salari.

The festival has a competition part for short films for the second consecutive year.

Navy Blue by Qasideh Golmakani, Anatomy by Siavash Shahabi, by Hamed Aslani, Short Wave by Mohammad Esmaeeli, The People Smuggler by Amir-Reza Jalalian, Citizen by Mehdi Mokhtari, and Each Other by Sara Tabibzadeh are the short films to be screened in the online event.

9417**1416

