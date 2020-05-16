Iran, Russia, Syria cooperation on fighting terrorism: Diplomat

Khaji made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Syrian ambassador to Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud.

The Iranian official also said that the three countries with combine efforts to find a political settlement to the Syrian crisis.

He underlined the need for cooperation of Iran, Russia and Turkey within Astana peace process over the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Referring to the US unilateral sanctions against Syria amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, Khaji urged the international community to provide support for the Syrian people and the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Syrian ambassador, for his part, appreciated strategic relations between Iran and Syria, calling for more enhanced negotiations between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues.

