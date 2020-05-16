Iran parliamentary commission approves plan to thwart Israeli plots against peace

Four days ago, Iranian lawmakers approved a double-urgency bill that will take due measures towards the Israeli plots against international and regional peace and security.



Spokesman for Majlis national security and foreign policy commission Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini said this morning that National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a meeting today to review the plan which ultimately was approved.

Based of Naqavi-Hosseini's remarks, the bill includes 15 articles which underline important questions some of which are as follows:

** All national bodies with all their capacities are obliged to confront with the Zionist regime hostile measures, war mongering and terrorist moves, settlement and human blockade in Palestine.

** Support for the Holy Quds as the capital of Palestine has to be extended.

** Iranian government is responsible for supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

** Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is responsible for producing movies revealing the Zionist regime's crimes.

When the plan was passed in Majlis on May 12, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called on the related commission in the parliament to review the bill as soon as possible to prepare it for the next week parliament's agenda.

To follow up implementation of the anti-Zionist regime plan, a committee will be formed to present report on the process of implementation every three months.

Ministry of Intelligence is responsible for holding the related meetings on the issue, of course when the plan comes into law.

