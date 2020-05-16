Yalda to compete at South Korea film festival

The Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival in South Korea is one of the few film festivals that has not been suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and only eight feature films have been selected for the competition section of the festival. The festival will be held from June 18 to 23, 2020.

At the event, Yalda will compete along with 3 films from Korea, and other films from Mexico, Spain, Senegal, Georgia, and Italy for getting awards at the festival's international section.

Yalda film is about revenge. It displays the story of a 26-year-old woman who killed her rich 65-year-old husband. She is invited to the most popular live TV reality show in Iran to ask for forgiveness from the only daughter of the victim who has got the retribution right. The story narrates the conflict of the female characters against a patriarchal system.

