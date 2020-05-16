Iran makes smart polymer composites

According to Vice-President Department for Scientific and Technology Affairs, specific quality and shape can be given to the material in such a way that this shape will be stored in the material's memory.

Smart polymer composites give a material a specific quality or shape, for example, they will be useful if a cloth does not need ironing.

Iranian students under the support of Iran National Science Foundation have performed the research plan for making smart polymers.

Smart polymers have recently been used in medical, aerospace, weaving, civil engineering, energy, electronics and home appliances.

To create large elastic deformations, low energy consumption, low density and light weight and potential biodegradability are among advantages of the product.

