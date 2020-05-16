Iran exports serology test kits to Germany, Turkey

There is no report on exports of Iran's PCR kits as the country still needs them these days, Safavi said at a press conference held through a video conference.

He added that the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education has given permission to national producers of serology test kits to export daily 9,000 kits.

Also about import of wound dressing for the children affected by the epidermolysis bullosa (EB), the official said the imports faced temporary problems when a Swedish company cut cooperation due to the US sanctions.

However, Iran provided wound dressing for those suffering from EB through some companies, he said, adding that part of such imports also entered the country by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in recent weeks.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safavi talked of achievements of the Iranian knowledge-based companies, saying that two of those companies have been making ventilators for fighting COVID-19 which has killed near 7,000 in Iran and over 308,000 across the world.

The knowledge-based companies provides the Health Ministry with 40 ventilators in a day while they can export the additional products, Safavi noted.

Also about coronavirus test kits, the official said three national knowledge-based companies are now active to produce the kits, and their products will reach 1.5 million per day in the next one and a half months.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 4,630,000 people across the world and killed over 308,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 6,800.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish