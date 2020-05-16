International Quds Day conference to be held online

Ayatollah Ali-Reza Aarafi said on Saturday that conference will be held at 6:00 p.m. (2:30 GMT) through Adobe Connect, live.alabaster.ir, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

Ayatollah Aarafi said that the aim of the conference is to keep Quds alive using the capacity of the elite, NGOs, and Arbaeen rallies, discussing Zionists and the World Arrogance’s plots and state terrorism against Palestine, as well as the strategies of the Resistance.

He said the conference has the following sections: Quds in ideology of Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei, state terrorism of the Zionist regime, discourse of Islamic Resistance and liberation of the Holy Quds, the role of Resistance General’s martyrdom in fight against Zionism, the Deal of the Century, US plots for stabilization of occupation, media and art aspects of Quds, Arbaeen and Quds Day, developments of Palestine, extremism, terrorism and Palestine, human rights and Palestine, and Iran’s four-article plan.

He added that the participant in the conference are scientific, cultural, and political figures of the world.

Ayatollah Aarafi said that the event is being held with cooperation of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, the deputy for international affairs of the office of the Supreme Leader, the public and international relations offices of Hawzas, and International Association of Muslim University Professors.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish