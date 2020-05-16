May 16, 2020, 2:16 PM
Int'l Modern Geomatics Technologies and Applications Conference to be held in Tabriz

Tabriz, May 16, IRNA – University of Tabriz in cooperation with CIVILICA is going to hold the first International Modern Geomatics Technologies and Applications Conference on October 21.

The conference which is coincided by the second national edition will be held in honor of Professor Abbas Rajabifard, a renowned expert in geoinformation, to bring together researchers and those interested in geomatics to introduce latest developments in University of Tabriz.

The conference will cover such categories as cadaster, land management, spatial data infrastructures, smart cities and environments, air quality, medicine, sanitation and health, crisis management, marketing, industry and trade, geology and civil engineering.

