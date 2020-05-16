Russian envoy terms JCPOA opponents as helpless, ignorant

“The opponents of the #IranDeal are helpless and even ignorant,” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday, adding: “In the beginning of a dispute they provide 2-3 counterarguments and slogans.”

“As soon as these arguments and slogans are exhausted, they move on to insulting opponents without proper justification. Not surprising!,” he noted.

Earlier, in a separate message, the Russian ambassador said: “US claims that it retains the status of a #JCPOA participant,as well as relevant rights.”

“Illusion. Advisory Opinion of Int.Court of Justice (1971) is applicable: “a party which disowns or doesn’t fulfill its own obligations can’t be recognised as retaining the rights”, Ulyanov added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

