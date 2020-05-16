Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Ministry warns of virus cluster spread, urges Iranians to stick to health protocols

Iran’s Health Ministry on Friday warned that three more provinces could reach the level of alert, urging their residents to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak by observing health protocols.

- Russia, China slam US plan to extend arms embargo on Iran

China and Russia rejected US plans to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran along with a probable push to trigger a return of all sanctions on Tehran at the UN Security Council.

- Iran urges world to take action against Israeli occupation of Palestine

Iran reiterated full support for Palestinians against Israeli atrocities, calling on Muslim nations and the entire world community to take immediate and practical steps towards putting an end to decades of Israeli occupation.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Jordan’s king warns of ‘massive conflict’

Jordan’s King Abdullah has warned that should the occupying regime of Israel move forward with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, it would lead to a "massive conflict” with his country, and did not rule out pulling out of Amman’s peace deal with the Zionist regime.

- Hamas: Resistance only way to oppose occupation

On the eve of the 72nd anniversary of Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe), Hamas has rejected all plots aimed at undermining the Palestinian people’s rights and their cause, stressing that the U.S. so-called ‘peace’ proposal and the Zionist regime’s annexation plans are top of the plots.

- Two Iranian keepers among ACL five top savers

Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and Esteghlal custodian Hossein Hosseini have been chosen by the The-AFC.com among ‘5 of the Best’.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian, Russian centers to discuss man’s place in Safavid paintings

Man’s place in the paintings created during the Safavid period (1501–1736), a golden age of Iranian art, will be scrutinized during a webinar, which is scheduled to be organized by several Iranian and Russian cultural centers on Monday.

- Measures to revive Lake Urmia ‘an example to inspire us all’: Gary Lewis

Gary Lewis, director for disasters and conflicts at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), praised Iran for measures taken to revive the Lake Urmia.

- Zarif likens Trump’s ‘disinfectant’ advice to nuclear deal argument

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has likened Washington’s JCPOA argument to U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to inject disinfectant to treat coronavirus patients.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- $2.7b pumped into bourse in 2 months

An estimated 450 trillion rials ($2.7 billion) in liquidity poured into Iran‘s stock market since the beginning of the fiscal year (March 20), CEO of the Securities and Exchange Organization said.

- Overnight Covid-19 cases exceed 2,000

Daily coronavirus cases reported by Iran crossed the 2,000 mark once again on Friday, the highest overnight tally since April 7, health officials announced.

- Growth in forex offered via secondary market

Foreign currency offered at the secondary foreign exchange market increased significantly in the past week, the Central Bank of Iran said.

