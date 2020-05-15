Quds Day show solidarity among Abrahamic religions against Zionism

In an exclusive interview with IRNA late on Friday, Paul Laroudie noted that at least until the twentieth century, there was no debate about the access of Abrahamic religions to Beit ul-Moqaddas, but with the emergence of Zionism, everything changed, insisting that Quds should only be in the hands of Zionists and that Islam and Christianity have no right there.

Quds Day is an important occasion where the world says no to Zionist's claim, declaring that Quds belongs to all, he said.

This day also reminds the Palestinians of the great global solidarity with their cause, because Quds is not only a holy city for the Palestinians, but also a part of their territory and homeland, he said.

Laroudie reiterated that Quds Day assures Palestinians that the struggle for liberation of Quds and their occupied territories will continue.

Referring to Zionist regime's all-out efforts to legalize its unlawful occupation of the new parts of the West Bank, he said that under such circumstances, Quds Day is of great significance to the Palestinian people.

Commenting on the objectives behind US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Palestine and his meetings with the Zionist leaders, the peace activist said that the issue of annexing parts of the West Bank is likely to be discussed. There is no doubt that the US government and he have no objection to the plan.

