Iran, Afghanistan urge monitoring common borders

In a joint meeting with Afghanistan border officials, the Iranian authority also highlighted the numerous cultural, religious and national values the two nations shared and demanded more control on joint borderline by the Afghanistan officials.

According to the Iranian police force, following the false news scattered by a number of enemy media claiming that Iranian border guards have caused the drowning of a group of Afghanistan's nationals along the common borderline, relevant Iranian officials started special investigations into the case.

Several expert teams were dispatched to the location to probe the claim. Following initial investigations, it turned out that the claim was an absolute lie that was officially rejected by the Iranian border forces later.

According to the contract of the Border Commissioners (Border Guards) in 1957, a delegation consisting of Afghan border experts entered Iran to investigate the issues by attending the alleged location on the morning of Thursday, May 14.

The Afghan delegation postponed the outcome of its investigation to consult with senior Afghan officials in the next few days.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish