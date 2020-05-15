Russia: US citation of its right under JCPOA astonishing

Addressing weekly news briefing on Thursday, she added that two years passes since the US withdrew from the JCPOA and with this move, US President Donald Trump paved the way for US refusal to implement the international deal and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Criticizing the US for the move, she pointed out that a member of Security Council challenged the council's decisions and refused to execute them.

She also hoped that remaining countries in the JCPOA will do their utmost to shield the international deal from collapse.

By violating the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the United States discredited itself and violated its commitments to implement the terms of the agreement and the Security Council's decision, Zakharova said.

A country that violates a Security Council resolution cannot cite its provisions, and the United States' attempt to cite Resolution 2231 to start using the trigger mechanism is unpleasant for the international community, she reiterated.

