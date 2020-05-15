Iran, Serbia to support each other in int'l issues

Wishing success for Iran's incoming ambassador Rashid Hassanpour in his diplomatic mission, Djordjevic said that Serbia is thankful of Tehran's principled policy of not recognizing unilateral independence declaration of Kosovo and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country.

He hailed mutual cooperation between Iran and Serbia in his ministry, the memorandum of understanding on labor, social affairs, insurance and social security, which should be signed in future, is in its final stages.

Favorable environment is prepared for the expansion of cooperation on many issues of mutual interest between the two countries, he said.

Iran's ambassador, for his part, pointed to Serbia's independence in the field of foreign relations and praised the efforts of the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Serbia as a representative of the Serbian government to strengthen mutual cooperation.

The Iranian parties are interested in cooperation and exchanging experiences in the fields such as women's and family affairs, and providing facilities for the citizens of the two countries, Hassanpour said.

Iran's new ambassador to Serbia submitted a copy of his credentials to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Tuesday.

