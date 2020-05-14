Official: 71 more Iranians die from COVID-19

Kianoush Jahanpour said that a total of 114,533 coronavirus infection cases been discovered in Iran, 6,854 of whom have lost their lives.

He said that 1,808 new affected cases have been detected since Wednesday.

Jahanpour said that 90,539 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the crisis in mid-winter, adding that 2,758 patients are in critical conditions.

He also said 643,772 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

