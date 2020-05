Addressing the meeting of the government's economic headquarters in Tehran, he said that the people’s hope for the future should be improved.

He urged adequate management of livelihood of the people regulating the supply and demand of basic goods.

Adopting different methods to expand exports and imports as well as making use of foreign exchanges to meet the production needs of the country should be taken into consideration, he underlined.

