US holds its covetous interests above International Law

Kazem Jalali told RIA-Novosti on Wednesday that the US is now trying to introduce itself as a JCPOA member to use the mechanism in the JCPOA, but they have forgotten that they quit the international deal two years ago.

Jalali reminded that all the current problems exist because the US violated the JCPOA and the UNSC Resolution 2231 by withdrawing from the deal.

He added that as President Rouhani said the US needs to return to the deal and remove all the sanctions in good faith as a part of their commitments.

Answering a question about Iran’s reaction to possible extension of the arms embargo, Kezemi said that as stated in President Rouhani’s letter to the heads of JCPOA signatory states, Iran’s reactions will be severe. Iran has several moves, but it looks for a peaceful and legal settlement of the issue, as proved by history.

He also said that providing the country with military and defense tools is Iran’s rights.

Regarding US President Donald Trump’s vetoing a bipartisan resolution that prevented him from starting an unauthorized war with Iran, he said Trump did it either to use it in the coming elections or to start a war against Iran. But if the second one is the case, Iran’s reaction will be crushing.

Answering RIA- Novosti question about the results of OPEC and OPEC-Plus decisions, he said Iran believes that oil price should be fair and stable, serving the interests of both the producers and the consumers.

