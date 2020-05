Sadegh Namdar said the shipment weighs 95,919 kiolograms and contains laboratory equipment, hematology machines, Flow cytometry machine tubes, and auto-analyzer.

He said five trucks carried the shipment and its value is more than 749,000 euros.

He added that first batch of medical supplies bought from Germany arrived in Iran 50 days ago; it was 26 tons.

9417**1416

