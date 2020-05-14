Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 14

** IRAN DAILY

Most evil administration in US history at helm: Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the current US administration exceeds all its predecessors in terms of maliciousness, enumerating a number of the incumbent US government atrocities against Iran.

ICRC hails dedication by Iranian Red Crescent Society in COVID-19 fight

The international Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has to praise and acknowledge with appreciation the invaluable dedication and sacrifice of the volunteers, medical and health staff of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) who are in the first line of response to COVID-19.

FBI accidentally reveals name of Saudi diplomat suspected of supporting 9/11 terrorists

The FBI accidentally revealed the name of a former Saudi Embassy official who is suspected of helping two Al-Qaeda hijackers in the 9/11 terror attacks.







President Rouhani: Most Evil Administration in U.S. History at Helm

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has slammed the U.S. for assassination of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and practicing economic terrorism against Iran as the nation is grappling with the coronavirus epidemic.

Army Rejects Media Propaganda About Naval Accident

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has ordered the Iranian Army to launch an inquiry into an accident in a recent naval training exercise that resulted in the martyrdom of 19 servicemen on board ‘Konarak’ support vessel in the Sea of Oman.

FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally disclosed the name of a Saudi diplomat suspected of directing support to two al-Qaeda hijackers in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, Yahoo News reported.

Israel: A utopian image or merely a mirage?

While the founders of Israel had envisioned a utopia for Israeli settlers, now after 72 years, it has brought no freedom or justice to anyone except for some Zionist Jews and been involved in genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians an Israeli-American activist and author tells the Tehran Times.

Pompeo doesn’t know ABC of politics: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo does not know the ABC of politics, noting that the “worst” and “most devil” administration is ruling the United States.

Philanthropists donate $216m to support orphans

Iranian benefactors contributed 9.1 trillion rials (nearly $216 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to support orphans in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20)

KSC Ranks 1st in Steel Exports

With a total of 102,373 tons of exports during the first month of the current fiscal year (March 20-April 19), Khouzestan Steel Company emerged as Iran's biggest steel exporter.

Europe Urged to Oppose New US Push Against Nuclear Deal

Iran’s ambassador in Brussels called on the European Union as a major “winner” of the 2015 nuclear deal to take a stand against the new US assault on the landmark agreement, which is aimed at jeopardizing another benefit promised to Iran in addition to its economic interests.

Coronavirus Expected to Cut Exports from Iran

Iran has to prepare for a 30% decline in its export value in the current Iranian year (March 2010-21) compared with last year, due to the impacts of the spread of coronavirus on domestic and foreign trade, a member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture’s board of directors said.

