Iran, Indonesia review women issues

Tehran, May 14, IRNA – Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar and Indonesian minister of empowering women and supporting children discussed issues concerning women's empowerment at a video conference late on Wednesday.

During the meeting also attended by ambassadors of the two countries and the representative, both officials exchanged views on supporting women and families in coronavirus crisis in Iran and Indonesia.

