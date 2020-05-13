Iran, Georgia discuss customs, transit cooperation

According to Media Division of Iran's Embassy to Georgia, he made the remarks at a video conference to review the two countries' customs and transit collaboration which was also attended by the heads of Iran and Georgia customs houses.

The trilateral meeting attended by Iran's ambassador in Tbilisi, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi and Director General of Georgia's Customs Mamuka Jangulashvili dealt with the latest situation of customs cooperation between the two countries, especially after coronavirus outbreak.

Highlighting the significance of the two countries' status in the North-South corridor transit route and access to Europe, as well as Georgia's role as Iran's gateway to Eurasia, Mirashrafi expressed hope that the relevant documents regarding the implementation of e-Tir project in the region and electronic exchange of customs information will soon be finalized between the sides.

Qavam-Shahidi, for his part, pointed to the significance of the two countries' customs under the current sensitive situation, particularly in the field of trade exchanges between them and voiced Iran's readiness for implementing health protocols in border points for easing movement of passengers, drivers and lorries carrying goods, as well as conducting trade exchanges.

He also called for closer cooperation between the two countries' customs to find more effective and faster solutions to remove the obstacles created by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Jangulashvili also referred to the importance of import of Iranian commodities for Georgia, saying that his country will do our best to work closely with the Iranian side.

"In connection with the decisions that will be made in the field of transit, we will coordinate with the neighboring countries and take into account their considerations," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish