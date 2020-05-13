Concrete measures underway for opening Lotfabad railway link with Turkmenistan

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, Ali Farahi said exporting goods through Lotfabad rail border had some limitations.

Thanks to Turkmenistan readiness for having rail trade, the border is under preparation, he added.

Referring to launching disinfecting tunnels and special place for doing health measures, he said it seems that rail export be resumed by the end of Ramadan.

Farahi went on to say that due to sensitivity of the current situation opening lotfabad land border is not on the agenda.

