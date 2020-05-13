Isfahan sympathizes with 50 int’l universities over COVID-19

In his letters, Talebi referred to the efforts made in line with fighting coronavirus and the limitations caused by cruel sanctions.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Iran’s economy has been damaged and people lost their jobs."

The US’ cruel sanctions have brought about more problems for Iranians, Talebi reiterated.

Although, many efforts have been made in fighting coronavirus crisis, the US sanctions even blocked importing drugs and medical equipment and created problems for medical staff and the government, he said.

Talebi went on to say that maintaining solidarity and cooperation is the only way to confront COVID-19 crisis.

He urged the international community, especially academics to complain against US’ behaviors and to call for lifting cruel sanctions.

Speaking to IRNA, Talebi said chancellors of University of Freiburg, Xiamen University, Marburg University, Université Paris 13 and Istanbul Aydın University have answered his letter.

In addition to sending message of sympathy, they extended readiness for developing scientific and research cooperation with Isfahan University and Iranians in fighting coronavirus crisis.

He went on to say that Isfahan University has also sent letters to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Association of Universities.

Xiamen University sent humanitarian aid to Isfahan University.

Meanwhile, University of Freiburg stressed reinforcing solidarity between Iranian and German people.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish