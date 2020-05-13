Rouhani vows clarifying reasons behind Konarak vessel’s accident

Speaking in Wednesday cabinet meeting, Rouhani commemorated martyrs of navy forces in the Sea of Oman.

Some 19 Navy crew were killed and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistic vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday when a number of Navy vessels were conducting exercises near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports, the Navy said in a statement on Monday.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani referred to the worst and the most sinister government in the US and assassination of the Iran's anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and said the US has always been terrorist but it is unprecedented at this moment.

The US has always stood against independent and oppressed nations, saying it creates problems for importing drugs in time of coronavirus outbreak.

Iranian president appreciated all efforts made by health and interior ministries that were in frontline of fighting coronavirus.

The spokesman of the Iranian Army Brigadier-General Shahin Taghikhani said on Wednesday that investigations are underway over the tragic incident of Konarak military vessel.

