Iraqi PM urges Tehran to help solve economic challenges, envoy says

Speaking to IRNA and Al-Alam News Network, Masjedi said Al-Kadhimi’s approach toward Iran is positive, adding he vowed to follow up all bilateral agreements and to take major stride in reinforcing relations with Tehran.

Referring to the consensus reached inside and outside Iraq with regard to formation of al-Kadhimi’s government, he said that the situation in Iraq will improve.

He noted that during al-Kadhimi’s term, Iraq will face different economic challenges caused by oil price fall, coronavirus outbreak and some political and security problems.

Masjedi went on to say that in his meeting with al-Kadhimi, they stressed developing bilateral relations in political, social, cultural and economic fields, and also reopening borders and pilgrims’ commute.

Masjedi reiterated that Iran and Iraq are more eager to develop bilateral relations.

Thanks to Iraqi side’s need to maintain relations with Iran, the US pressures has so far gone nowhere, the Iranian diplomat said.

He went on to say that Iran’s trade interaction and gas and electricity exports to Iraq are still underway.

Commenting on reopening borders with Iraq, Masjedi said Iraqi health minister has called for more time for containing coronavirus.

He added that Iran and Iraq are supposed to reopen trade borders two times a week.

Regarding pilgrims and passengers, Iraq believes in preventing hasty actions.

Masjedi rejected any agreement between Tehran and Washington with regard to al-Kadhimi’s government, Iran has no interaction, agreement and negotiation with US.

For much of the interview, Iranian ambassador pointed to Daesh’s recent moves and deploying groups to Syria and Iraq, saying fortunately, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have started various operations for suppressing these elements.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish