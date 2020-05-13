Iran to expand port container capacity to eight million TEU

Mohammad Rastad told IRNA on Wednesday that the enlargement is equivalent to increasing the nominal capacity of Iran's ports from the current 246 million tons to 264 million tons.

He said that establishing 100,000-ton silos in Chabahar Port and phase 3 and oil quays in Shahid Rajaei Port are among the measure taken for that purpose.

The organization signed 11 contract with the private section last year to develop petroleum products reservoirs, cargo stores and industrial plants which led to 55,290 billion rials of private investment, according to Rastad.

The official said that private investment in Iran's ports reached 185,000 billion rials by the end of Iranian year 1398 (March 2020).

