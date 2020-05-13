President confers with Malaysian PM on ways to develop economic cooperation

Both sides referred to the importance of facilitating implementation of agreements in financial and trade fields over the past several years especially during former Malaysian PM’s term in office.

They said that no efforts will be spared for reinforcing cooperation between two countries.

Underlining the importance of preserving Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rouhani and Yassin termed US illegal sanctions against Iran especially in this era as violation of human rights.

They vowed to continue supporting each other in international bodies and opposing sanctions.

Iranian and Malaysian top officials described coronavirus as a global challenge, saying it is necessary for the Islamic states to take advantage of joint capacities in helping fight COVID19.

Iran and Malaysia are ready to use experiences in fighting coronavirus and to establish cooperation in line with supplying medical and health items, they noted.

President Rouhani invited Malaysian Prime Minister to visit Iran in a suitable time.

