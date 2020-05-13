Iranian coronavirus diagnostic kits delivered to Germany

Ruhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that this consignment includes 200 sets of coronavirus diagnostic kits, each set of which is used for 100 diagnostic tests, the consignment will be used for 20,000 diagnostic tests.

Referring to Iran's export capacity in the field of COVID-19 diagnostic kits, he said: "420 thousand corona tests will be taken from these two shipments and the domestic knowledge-based company manufacturing the kits."

According to Latifi, several African countries, are waiting to receive and purchase supplies from Iran. Flight restrictions have created a major obstacle to send the test kits.

The first shipment of the Iranian knowledge-based companies including COVID19 serology diagnostic kits and 40,000 items was exported to Germany on May 5.

Speaking to IRNA, Commercial Manager of ‘Pishtaz Teb Diagnostics Company’ Yashar Farrokhzad said over the last month and due to the outbreak of coronavirus and need to diagnostic kits, the company could produce COVID19 serology diagnostic kits with the highest quality and received related permissions from Pasteur Institute of Iran.

He added that the company is able to produce one million tests per day.

Over 60 countries including Germany, Turkey, Poland, and some countries in South America and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have so far requested the product, he noted.

