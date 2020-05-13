May 13, 2020, 3:34 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83786637
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID19 kills 50 more Iranians in past 24 hours

Official: COVID19 kills 50 more Iranians in past 24 hours

Tehran, May 13, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that some 50 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 89,428 people out of a total of 112,725 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 6,783.

Jahanpour said that 1,958 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 50 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,735 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 629,534 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 9 =