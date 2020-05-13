Cargo vehicles stranded in Mirjaveh partially allowed to cross border

Road Maintenance and Transportation Director General of Sistan and Balouchestan Provincce Ayyoub Kord Told IRNA that Pakistan closed the border in early February due to coronavirus outbreak and stopped trade exchanges that resulted in a high number of cargo vehicles, mostly gas-loaded, to be stranded in the border.

He added that the concerned agencies of the province along with Iran's Foreign Ministry followed up the matter and Pakistan issued the authorization for some 600 vehicles to pass the border into Pakistan.

According to the agreement reached with Pakistan, on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays 50 cargo vehicles every day can cross the border and unload their cargo in the specified place near the border. The vehicles should turn back to Iran without entering deeper into Pakistani soil.

The official advised Iranian merchants and transportation company owners to avoid dispatching any freight to Mirjaveh border until further notice, as Iranian officials make their effort to resume normal border traffic with Pakistan.

