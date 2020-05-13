7th science & technology exchange program to be held to coordinate international action

The event aims to focus on the achievements of scientists in the Islamic world regarding Coronavirus and creating a platform for cooperation in solving the crisis, MSTF media reported.

It is organized by Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation of Iran, together with its partners, it added.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, various countries, including Islamic countries, have suffered enormous damage in areas like public health, human mental security, and the global economy. In such circumstances, today the world is increasingly in need of hope for the future and also scientific endeavor and cooperation of the elites to achieve a healing cure and to share the successful and unsuccessful experiences of countries in handling this great crisis. Relying on their knowledge and expertise, scientific elites can play a unique role in the face of this adversity.

The Mustafa (pbuh) Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF), benefiting from a vast network of specialists and scientists around the world, is working to provide the best possible platform through virtual thematic summits on the Coronavirus, to synergize the capacities and capabilities of scientists and experts in the Islamic world to solve this global crisis.

Thus, the 7th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) in Islamic Countries is going to be held on the theme of "Scientific and Technological Collaboration Facing Coronavirus Challenge." STEP 7 will take place as a two-day virtual program on May 18 and 28, 2020.

The two main topics discussed in the virtual lectures, meetings, specialized workshops and roundtables on the respective days are “Sharing the Experiences and Observations of Islamic Countries’ Medical Staff in Dealing with COVID-19 and “Scientific Discoveries, Technological Innovations and Strategies Facing Coronavirus Challenges."

Among the prominent attendees of the event are the Mustafa (pbuh) Prize laureates Jackie Ying, Ugur Sahin, and Hossein Baharvand. Ying has made significant strides in designing and building the Coronavirus detection kits and is currently in the final stages of research. Sahin is currently working on the discovery and production of the Coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with major US and Chinese companies. Baharvand is also working on the discovery and production of the Coronavirus vaccine in Iran.

Further, specialized meetings and Q&A sessions among top scientists and experts in the Islamic world in the related areas are going to be held with the participation of more than 100 scientists from more than 10 countries and medical staff from countries such as China, Iran, Korea, Taiwan.

Researchers are also invited to submit their papers via https://step.mstfdn.org/ by May 14, 2020.

Best papers will be published in Shiraz Electronic Medical Journal, International Journal of Agriculture and Biology, and Yemeni Journal of Medical and Health Research.

Twenty-three international institutions and universities including World Health Organization (WHO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), and The Society for the Advancement of Science and Technology in the Arab World (SASTA) have contributed to the event.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish