France 24 TV hails Tehran for adequate measures against pandemic

English France24 gave a report of what Tehran’s municipality has done to counter the coronavirus crisis and said the measures taken by the city to contain the pandemic have been positive.

The TV said that Hanachi is one of the respective officials that are trying to reopen schools, businesses, and mosques.

It said that Hanachi is optimistic about the falling rate of the infection in Iran. He disinfected the streets of Tehran, provided shelter for the homeless and even provided entertainment for people that had to stay home.

France 24 added that Hanachi was in touch with the world and even talked with Sadegh Khan, the mayor of London, over the mobilization against the pandemic.

The TV program quoted him saying that the government has the ability to create a balance between public health and opening businesses.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour stated on Tuesday that 88,357 people out of a total of 110,767 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived, but, unfortunately 6,733 have lost their lives.

