Iran-Germany trade to increase 15% within months

According to German Federal Government, despite the US cruel sanctions Iran and Germany are developing economic relations.

Iran-Germany chamber of commerce has also reported promising outlook for trade relations.

Chairman of Germany-Iran Chamber of Commerce Michael Tockuss said that trade between two countries over the past few months focused on pharmaceuticals.

He expressed hope for adding other items by facilitating financial conditions.

Iranian banks have outperformed their German counterparts in creating infrastructure and financing exports, he said, adding that there are enough financial resources for carrying out bigger projects.

