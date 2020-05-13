2nd Indian wheat ship to Afghanistan docks in Chabahar, Iran

Behrouz Aqaee told IRNA that 435 twenty-foot containers holding 10,000 tons of wheat were delivered by the ship 'Kashan' from India, as the second part of Indian aid package to Afghanistan.

He said that the first part of the package which consisted of 203 containers holding 5,000 tons of wheat was transferred to Afghanistan 12 days after it arrived Chabahar port.

The new series of India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan - 75,000 tons of wheat – has been planned to be delivered to the country via Chabahar, according to Baqaee.

He also said that the aid will be transported to Herat, Kandahar, Baghlan, Kabul and Balkh provinces of Afghanistan through Milak-Zaranj cross on the border between Iran and Afghanistan.

