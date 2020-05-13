May 13, 2020, 1:29 PM
Iran, Afghanistan assign joint committee to probe into border incident

Kabul, May 13, IRNA – Iran and Afghanistan have set up a joint committee to investigate into the case of Afghan immigrants sinking into Harirud River along the Iranian border, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investigation is to be launched in line with a 1956 agreement of Iran-Afghanistan border Commissioners, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that the probe into the case will continue with full strength until justice is served.   

There were claims that the Afghan immigrants have been tortured and forced into Harirud River by Iranian border guards.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically rejected such claims, saying the incident has not happened in the Iranian soil.

