Iranian-Turk researchers conduct 22 joint projects

Tehran, May 13, IRNA – Iranian and Turkish researchers are conducting some 22 projects under the agreement signed between Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and Iran-Turkey Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Following the call for joint projects early summer 2019, in the five-month period, 164 research plans were sent in the framework of TUBIAK-MSRT Joint Call, according to Iran’s Ministry of Science.

Each project was judged by two scientists in winter and 22 projects were confirmed to receive 100 thousand Turkish liras and 400 million Iranian rials.

The name of the researchers and projects have been announced in the website of Ministry of Science.

