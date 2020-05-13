Iranian-Turk researchers conduct 22 joint projects

Following the call for joint projects early summer 2019, in the five-month period, 164 research plans were sent in the framework of TUBIAK-MSRT Joint Call, according to Iran’s Ministry of Science.

Each project was judged by two scientists in winter and 22 projects were confirmed to receive 100 thousand Turkish liras and 400 million Iranian rials.

The name of the researchers and projects have been announced in the website of Ministry of Science.

