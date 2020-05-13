137 Iranian nationals back home from Tajikistan

The Iranian nationals returned home on Tuesday night (May 12, 2020) by Varesh Airline, the Embassy added.

Many Iranian compatriots including students, tourists as well as businessmen are facing the problem of returning to the country due to the strict restrictions set by the health authorities such as temporary halt to international and domestic flights, buses, trains and taxis by the governments around the world in the pandemic era.

The outbreak of dangerous corona virus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

3266**1430

