Nakhchivan ready to restart operation of passenger train with Mashhad

Mahir Aliev said in the meeting with Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan that the measure is a gift to the people of the two countries, especially to people of Nakhchivan who are devoted to Imam Reza (PBUH).

Aliev underlined that all infrastructures were ready to restart operation of the train and if the Islamic Republic of Iran was ready, it can be relaunched as soon as possible.

Iran's Consul General Ahmad Hosseini announced Tehran's readiness to take all necessary measures in this regard.

Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train was initiated two years ago but halted shortly after due to unknown reasons.

