Iran-Tajikistan resume flight after COVID19 outbreak

Speaking to IRNA, Hassan Jafari said the flight resumed with 60 passengers on board between Mashad and Tajikistan.

He added that 3.5 tons medical and health consignment was also transferred through this flight to Tajukistan.

He noted that foreign flights of Mashad Airport has been canceled.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

