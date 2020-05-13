May 13, 2020, 10:31 AM
Legendary Ferdowsi inspiring modern poets in Persian-speaking states: Iran envoy

Tehran, May 13, IRNA - The Shahnameh  (Book of Kings) by distinguished Iranian Poet Abulqasim Ferdowsi has been inspiring numerous poets involved in composing modern poetry in Persian-speaking states, Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taqi Saberi said on Wednesday.

Expressing congratulations on Persian Language and Ferdowsi Commemoration Day on May 14, he said that Ferdowsi's masterpiece has been the token of solidarity of the Persian-speaking nations.

Shahnameh could be regarded as a valuable heritage for Iranians as well as all the other Persian-speaking countries.

Its universal message has transcended the interests of the enduring work, inspiring many writers and researchers around the globe to conduct extensive research on the book, he further noted.

Abulqasim Firdowsi Tusi or Ferdowsi was born in Paj village in northwestern Iran which is located in North Khorasan Province of today's Iran in circa 940 A.D. and died in about 1020 A.D.

