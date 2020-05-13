Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 13

** IRAN DAILY

- All mosques in Iran to reopen temporarily for Ramadan event

Iran will reopen all mosques for three nights over the next week so that worshippers can pray during one of the holiest times of the year, Health Minister Saeid Namaki said Tuesday.

- Iran’s Parliament approves anti-Israel motion

Iran's Parliament unanimously approved a double-urgency motion to confront Israel’s measures against regional and international peace and security.

- US must stop acting callously, let Iranian ‘hostages’ go: Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman urged the US to stop acting callously and release the Iranian “hostages” jailed in America and other parts of the world upon Washington’s request.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran mourns martyrs of defense drill

Iran held a funeral Tuesday for 19 sailors martyred when a missile fired during an Iranian military training exercise this week mistakenly struck a naval vessel.

- UN: 320,000 pregnant women at risk in Yemen

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has warned that as many as 320,000 pregnant women in Yemen will lose access to life-saving reproductive health services due to the lack of funding.

- FIFA postpones 2020 futsal, women’s under-17 World Cup to 2021

FIFA officially in a statement on Tuesday announced that this year’s Futsal and the women’s Under-17 World Cup have been postponed to September, November 2021 respectively.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- IIDCYA announces nominees for Astrid Lindgren Award

Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has announced writer Hamidreza Shahabadi and its mobile library program as its nominees for the 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

- Siamand Rahman’s bust unveiled in his hometown

The bust of late powerlifter Siamand Rahman has been installed in his hometown Oshnavieh on Tuesday.

- Historical monuments undergo restoration in northwest Iran

Five historical buildings and structures in northwestern East Azarbaijan province were restored during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20).

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Home prices in five Tehran districts triple over 2 Yrs.

Housing prices in five out of 22 districts of the capital city, Tehran, nearly tripled over the past two years.

- USD at 20-month high, gold up

Price of the US dollar passed over 170,000 rials in Tehran on Tuesday, hitting a 20-month high. Emami gold coin also recorded an all-time high on Tuesday climbing to an unseen 70.087 million rials.

- Health warning over Covid-19

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki warned that believing the Covid-19 pandemic is “done and over with is a grave strategic error”, as it could lead to a terrible catastrophe.

