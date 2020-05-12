Iran's embassy condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

Iran's Embassy in Kabul strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar and Laghman, which resulted in martyrdom and wounding of dozens of innocent Afghans, and expresses sympathy and solidarity with the people and government of Afghanistan, the statement said.

Undoubtedly, the escalation of violence at a time when coronavirus has created many difficulties for the noble people of Afghanistan and it is also necessary for everyone to show compassion and kindness to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan based on the good traditions of Islam is very reprehensible and international community must react resolutely to such actions.

On Tuesday, terrorists attacked mosque, maternity hospital and a funeral ceremony, killing and injuring at least 60 people.

No group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks yet.

