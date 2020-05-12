CBI Chief declares improvement in access to financial resources

Despite problems caused by COVID19 outbreak, preventive measures taken by neighboring countries and closure of border terminals and money changers over the last 50 days, over $2.5b has been supplied through central bank and non-oil exporters, Hemmati said.

He added that gradual reviving of non-oil and oil exports will result in normalizing non-oil exports and supplying currency.

Earlier, Hemmati stated the most important monetary policy is to curb inflation, adding that despite the decrease in oil revenues under the influence of oppressive sanctions and a sharp decline in oil prices, the situation of the country's foreign exchange bank reserves is appropriate and unprecedented in the country's history.

"These achievements have been achieved through the efforts of the banking system and due to the correct policy of the central bank, and if the banking system is supported, we will see greater achievements in the future," he added.

