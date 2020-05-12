Iran, Russia underlines cooperation in fighting COVID19

Namaki appreciated Russia for sending aid to Iran, saying it is necessary to promote cooperation between Iran and Russia and sharing experiences in fighting COVID19.

He underlined developing trade ties between two countries.

Namaki elaborated on Iran’s measures in line with national anti-COVID19 campaign, social distancing plan and gradual opening of businesses.

Referring to good relations between Iranian and Russian health ministries over the past few years, he stressed efforts made in line with developing all-out cooperation especially in research and medical fields.

Meanwhile, Murashko elaborated on the medical and health measures taken by Russia, especially in controlling borders, equipping hospitals and drawing health protocols.

He also lauded strategic relations between Iran and Russia.

Russian minister underscored developing mutual cooperation in health, research, medicine and vaccine fields.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

