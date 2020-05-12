Serbia willing to develop economic ties with Iran

Vučić made the remarks on Tuesday after receiving credentials of the new Iranian Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour.

He conveyed his warm greetings to President Hassan Rouhani and stressed developing cooperation and promoting friendly relations.

Vučić condoled with victims of coronavirus in Iran and expressed hope for both countries to successfully confront it and to implement mutual cooperation plans.

"Enjoying rich history, civilization and culture and with its brave and freedom-seeker people, Iran has an important position among the Islamic countries," he added.

Serbian president appreciated Iran’s support for Serbia's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Hassanpour underlined the importance of developing relations, especially in economic and cultural fields.

Referring to Iran’s stance in supporting Serbia in international organization, the Iranian diplomat highlighted Iran’s political willingness and interest in developing all-out relations with Serbia.

9376**2050

Follow on Twitter @IrnaEnglish